Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 525.67 N/A -1.68 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 9.63 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ardelyx Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 11.8 and 11.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.6% and 74.4%. About 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has 19.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has stronger performance than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.