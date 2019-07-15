Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. has 84.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ardelyx Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.40% -51.20% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Ardelyx Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ardelyx Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

The rivals have a potential upside of 133.00%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ardelyx Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has stronger performance than Ardelyx Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Ardelyx Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.96. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.