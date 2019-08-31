Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ardelyx Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.40% -51.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Ardelyx Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ardelyx Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ardelyx Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.86. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ardelyx Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc.’s peers beat Ardelyx Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.