Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 754.75 N/A -1.68 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ardelyx Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ardelyx Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Ardelyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.34% are Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has 34.64% stronger performance while Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. has -22.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.