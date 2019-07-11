Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Comparing side by side

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 573.66 N/A -1.68 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 79.44 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ardelyx Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Volatility & Risk

Ardelyx Inc.’s 1.96 beta indicates that its volatility is 96.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 166.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ardelyx Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $33.5, which is potential 403.00% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.