Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 463.25 N/A -1.68 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 10.51 N/A -1.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ardelyx Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ardelyx Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.86 shows that Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.4. The Current Ratio of rival Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Ardelyx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 388.25% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares and 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. was more bullish than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.