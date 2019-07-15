Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparing side by side

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 554.02 N/A -1.68 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 88 7.52 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 highlights Ardelyx Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has a 1.27 beta which is 27.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ardelyx Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $88, while its potential downside is -5.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ardelyx Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 47.7% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.