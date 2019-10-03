Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Comparing side by side

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 4 -0.11 38.86M -1.68 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ardelyx Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ardelyx Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 889,326,254.12% -78.4% -51.2% Altimmune Inc. 561,030,719.68% -87.3% -71%

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. has a 1.86 beta, while its volatility is 86.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Altimmune Inc. on the other hand, has 3.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ardelyx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.4 and a Quick Ratio of 7.4. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 and has 13.4 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ardelyx Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Ardelyx Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 94.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and Altimmune Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 9.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has stronger performance than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.