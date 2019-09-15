Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Comparison side by side

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 1212.63 N/A -1.68 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 92.05 N/A -7.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ardelyx Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ardelyx Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. is 86.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.86 beta. In other hand, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.44 which is 144.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. is 7.4 while its Current Ratio is 7.4. Meanwhile, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ardelyx Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $117.89, which is potential 40.87% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 89.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc. has stronger performance than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.