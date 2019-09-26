Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Comparing side by side

Both Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx Inc. 3 1112.15 N/A -1.68 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ardelyx Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ardelyx Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ardelyx Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ardelyx Inc. has a 84.80% upside potential and an average target price of $9. On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 310.05% and its consensus target price is $7.75. The data provided earlier shows that Acasti Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Ardelyx Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ardelyx Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 4.02%. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Ardelyx Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

Acasti Pharma Inc. beats Ardelyx Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.