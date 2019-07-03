Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Analysts See $-0.39 EPS; Sei Investments Company Has Lowered By $15.94 Million Its Xilinx (XLNX) Holding

Sei Investments Company decreased Xilinx Inc (XLNX) stake by 37.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company sold 125,524 shares as Xilinx Inc (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.50%. The Sei Investments Company holds 211,493 shares with $26.91 million value, down from 337,017 last quarter. Xilinx Inc now has $29.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.39. About 2.62 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M

Analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report $-0.39 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $-0.42 EPS. After having $-0.42 EPS previously, Ardelyx, Inc.’s analysts see -7.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 43,939 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 42.57% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC – $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF NOVEMBER 1, 2022

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $167.77 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications.

Sei Investments Company increased Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) stake by 65,417 shares to 308,744 valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) stake by 36,359 shares and now owns 66,338 shares. Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) was raised too.

