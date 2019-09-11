Ardelyx (ARDX) Share Price Declined While Dafna Capital Management Has Raised Position by $407,800; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Market Value Declined, Presima Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.12 Million

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 749,738 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-WITH CLOSING OF DEAL, ELDORADO TO BUY OPERATING ASSETS OF THESE PROPERTIES, LEASE REAL ESTATE VIA NEW MASTER LEASE; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 203,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The hedge fund held 676,759 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 472,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ardelyx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 1.97M shares traded or 169.84% up from the average. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 38.99% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Buy The Ardelyx Secondary For A Short Term Double; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ardelyx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARDX); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $187,850 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Management owns 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 170 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability reported 688 shares. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). 33,475 were accumulated by Menta Lc. Weiss Multi accumulated 216,375 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 0.03% or 11,902 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 0% or 718 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 14,679 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Decatur Capital Mgmt has 1.58% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Vanguard Gp owns 31.14M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 377,454 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 12,884 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.16% or 388,369 shares. North Star Investment Management owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.