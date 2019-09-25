Ardelyx (ARDX) Holder Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake by $698,260; As Companhia Paranaense Ener Sp A (ELP) Valuation Rose, Us Bancorp De Has Increased Stake

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 349,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 2.36 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Ardelyx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.99M market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 616,246 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 38.99% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ardelyx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARDX); 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC – $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF NOVEMBER 1, 2022; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 14/03/2018 Ardelyx Reports 2017 Financial Results and Appoints Industry Veteran, Jan Lundberg, Ph.D., to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – ARDELYX INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense Ener Sp A (ELP) by 44.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 34,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.58% . The institutional investor held 112,423 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 77,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Companhia Paranaense Ener Sp A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 152,436 shares traded. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has risen 139.23% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 139.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELP News: 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS CONTROLLING HOLDER APPOINTS JONEL IURK CEO; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 12/04/2018 – COPEL 2017 PROFIT BRL1.12B; 14/05/2018 – Report 20 – F; 13/04/2018 – COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA CPLE6.SA – COPEL REPORTED AN EBITDA OF R$521.8 MLN IN 4Q17, A 317.6% INCREASE OVER R$124.9 MLN VERIFIED IN 4Q16; 12/04/2018 – COPEL REFILED 2016 RESULTS W/ PROVISIONS, OTHER ADJUSTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: COPEL DELAYS START OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT 1 MO; 25/04/2018 – COPEL POSTPONES RESTART OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT BY 1 MO; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS IURK’S CEO APPOINTMENT PENDING BOARD APPROVAL; 23/03/2018 COPEL SAYS CO. TO MISS DEADLINE TO REPORT 2017 EARNINGS

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $478.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 174,854 shares to 183,354 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 4,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Analysts await Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.38 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Ardelyx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.32% EPS growth.

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $35.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 19,661 shares to 781,216 shares, valued at $166.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,399 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM).