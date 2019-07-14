Ardelyx (ARDX) Holder Dafna Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $407,800 as Valuation Rose; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Decreased by $379,500 Its Holding

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 203,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 676,759 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 472,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ardelyx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 88,557 shares traded. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has declined 42.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ARDX News: 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Ardelyx; 22/05/2018 – ARDELYX – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO SUPPORT ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, PRE-COMMERCIALIZATION EFFORTS FOR TENAPANOR, AMONG OTHERS; 17/04/2018 – Ardelyx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ardelyx 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ardelyx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARDX); 08/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC ARDX.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.36; 14/03/2018 – Ardelyx 4Q Rev $42M; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX INC – $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF NOVEMBER 1, 2022; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,516 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 83,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares to 278,811 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,400 shares, and cut its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Backus Marcia E.. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd reported 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.55% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Capital International Ca reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). M&T Savings Bank Corp accumulated 486,082 shares or 0.17% of the stock. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp invested in 0% or 524 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Com reported 51,812 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc holds 3,200 shares. Old Retail Bank In holds 42,504 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D owns 14,695 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Gp has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 32,625 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,455 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc has 3,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Asset Mgmt stated it has 13,404 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.04M for 11.97 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39,650 shares to 92,750 shares, valued at $24.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 213,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

