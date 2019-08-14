Ardagh Group SA (ARD) to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019; Coe Capital Management Has Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Position

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:ARD) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Ardagh Group SA’s current price of $17.78 translates into 0.79% yield. Ardagh Group SA’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.16% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 108,672 shares traded or 24.30% up from the average. Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has risen 4.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ARD News: 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Backs 2018 Outlook; Full-Year Guidance Remains Unchanged; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Sees 2Q EBIT $415M; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – Three Peaks Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Ardagh; 26/04/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP SA – 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q EBITDA $348M; 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP – TRIAL JUDGE CONFIRMED JURY VERDICT AGAINST UNIT IN CONNECTION WITH PATENT INFRINGEMENT ALLEGATIONS BY GREEN MOUNTAIN LLC; 09/03/2018 – Ardagh Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group S.A. – First Quarter 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP TO APPEAL RULING IN GREEN MOUNTAIN CASE

Coe Capital Management Llc increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 139.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coe Capital Management Llc acquired 7,887 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Coe Capital Management Llc holds 13,522 shares with $1.51 million value, up from 5,635 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $99.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 2.78M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased Waste Connections Inc stake by 4,306 shares to 26,445 valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 3,356 shares and now owns 7,366 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bond Agencies Lower UPS Debt Ratings, Urging Cash Flow Prudence As Pension Obligations Loom – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 6.41% above currents $115.83 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Services stated it has 14,881 shares. Atlas Browninc has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,824 shares. Nexus Inv Mngmt invested in 0.11% or 6,500 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 548 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co accumulated 60 shares. Bank reported 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Becker Cap reported 3,158 shares. Sabal Tru Com has invested 2.61% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Creative Planning holds 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 149,344 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Llc has 18,463 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers has 5,989 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested 0.51% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.3% or 9.04M shares. The Arkansas-based Lathrop Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 3.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) owns 3,609 shares.

More notable recent Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wirecard: Tragic Comedy Or Comical Tragedy? – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ZOOPLUS AG ORD 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE Will Not Profit From New Shareholder Mediaset SpA – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Mallinckrodt plc: Mallinckrodt Responds to Anticipated Questions Related to its Suit Against the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS, the Agency) – The Wall Street Transcript” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quinolones And The Adcom Of Doom: Can Aradigm Achieve The Holy Grail Of Monopoly? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2017.

Among 2 analysts covering ArdaghGroup (NYSE:ARD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ArdaghGroup has $2200 highest and $1700 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is 9.67% above currents $17.78 stock price. ArdaghGroup had 3 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 17.

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.20 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s metal packaging products include food and beverage cans, steel and aluminum aerosols, aluminum bottles, kegs, and packaging products for paints and coatings, as well as custom packaging products, such as cigar boxes, rectangular steel boxes, peanut cans, and coffee cans.