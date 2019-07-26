Ardagh Group SA (ARD) to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019; ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (AHKSF) Sellers Increased By 4.37% Their Shorts

ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHKSF) had an increase of 4.37% in short interest. AHKSF’s SI was 767,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.37% from 735,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 3837 days are for ASAHI KAISAI CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHKSF)’s short sellers to cover AHKSF’s short positions. It closed at $10.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) is expected to pay $0.14 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:ARD) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.14 dividend. Ardagh Group SA’s current price of $17.20 translates into 0.81% yield. Ardagh Group SA’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 66,158 shares traded. Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has declined 22.11% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARD News: 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q EBITDA $348M; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Sees 2Q EBIT $415M; 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP – TRIAL JUDGE CONFIRMED JURY VERDICT AGAINST UNIT IN CONNECTION WITH PATENT INFRINGEMENT ALLEGATIONS BY GREEN MOUNTAIN LLC; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Backs 2018 Outlook; Full-Year Guidance Remains Unchanged; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q Rev $2.22B; 26/04/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP SA ARD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW EUR 1.53, REV VIEW EUR 7.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Collaborates with Yazoo Brewing to Design Beer Bottle for CBC; 09/03/2018 – Ardagh Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16

Asahi Kasei Corporation primarily manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.58 billion. The firm offers nitric acid, caustic soda, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, acrylic resins, polyethylene, and polystyrene; styrene-acrylonitrile, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, polyacetal, modified polyphenylene ether, adipic acid, polyamides, and synthetic rubber; and coating materials, latex, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, UF and MF membranes and systems, ion-exchange membranes and electrolysis systems, cling films, storage bags, plastic films and sheets, and plastic foams. It has a 8.97 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the construction of unit homes and apartments; management of rental units, condominiums, and housing developments; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing, etc.

Among 2 analysts covering ArdaghGroup (NYSE:ARD), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ArdaghGroup had 3 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Citigroup. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $1700 target in Wednesday, July 17 report.