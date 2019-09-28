Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) EPS Estimated At $0.52; Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) Sentiment Is 0.83

Analysts expect Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) to report $0.52 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.52 EPS. ARD’s profit would be $122.89M giving it 7.45 P/E if the $0.52 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Ardagh Group S.A.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 36,617 shares traded. Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has risen 4.66% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ARD News: 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP SA – WILL NOW APPEAL VERDICT RELATED TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT ALLEGATIONS BY GREEN MOUNTAIN TO FEDERAL APPEALS COURT; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group S.A. – First Quarter 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management LP Exits Position in Ardagh; 19/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Collaborates with Yazoo Brewing to Design Beer Bottle for CBC; 09/03/2018 – Ardagh Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q Rev $2.22B; 15/05/2018 – Ardagh at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP TO APPEAL RULING IN GREEN MOUNTAIN CASE; 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP – TRIAL JUDGE CONFIRMED JURY VERDICT AGAINST UNIT IN CONNECTION WITH PATENT INFRINGEMENT ALLEGATIONS BY GREEN MOUNTAIN LLC

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc (HIO) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 24 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 29 cut down and sold their holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 50.43 million shares, up from 47.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 17 New Position: 7.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 sales for $7.30 million activity.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $646.15 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It has a 18.5 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 211,327 shares traded. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. for 15.42 million shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 12.32 million shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fca Corp Tx has 1.76% invested in the company for 938,632 shares. The Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Llc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Bulldog Investors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 258,223 shares.

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s metal packaging products include food and beverage cans, steel and aluminum aerosols, aluminum bottles, kegs, and packaging products for paints and coatings, as well as custom packaging products, such as cigar boxes, rectangular steel boxes, peanut cans, and coffee cans.

