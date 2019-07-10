Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ardagh Group S.A. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 76.95% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Ardagh Group S.A. has 51.64% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ardagh Group S.A. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardagh Group S.A. 0.00% 4.70% -0.60% Industry Average 10.02% 19.61% 6.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ardagh Group S.A. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ardagh Group S.A. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 262.61M 2.62B 19.79

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Ardagh Group S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardagh Group S.A. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.33 1.23 1.67 2.46

$16.67 is the average price target of Ardagh Group S.A., with a potential downside of -14.95%. The potential upside of the peers is 13.69%. Given Ardagh Group S.A.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ardagh Group S.A. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ardagh Group S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ardagh Group S.A. 0.42% 2.23% 12.34% 3.73% -22.11% 28.16% Industry Average 2.17% 5.93% 15.83% 19.95% 34.95% 23.86%

For the past year Ardagh Group S.A. has stronger performance than Ardagh Group S.A.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ardagh Group S.A. are 1.2 and 0.7. Competitively, Ardagh Group S.A.’s peers have 2.06 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ardagh Group S.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ardagh Group S.A.

Dividends

Ardagh Group S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include food and beverage cans, steel and aluminum aerosols, aluminum bottles, kegs, and packaging products for paints and coatings, as well as custom packaging products, such as cigar boxes, rectangular steel boxes, peanut cans, and coffee cans. The company also offers glass packaging for beer, wine, spirits, flavored alcoholic beverages, ciders, and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as food and pharmaceutical products. In addition, it is involved in glass engineering activities. The company was formerly known as Ardagh Finance Holdings S.A. and changed its name to Ardagh Group S.A. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Group S.A. is a subsidiary of ARD Finance S.A.