Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) Analysts See $0.48 EPS; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding

Analysts expect Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) to report $0.48 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. ARD’s profit would be $113.45M giving it 9.84 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.35 EPS previously, Ardagh Group S.A.’s analysts see 37.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 313,004 shares traded or 254.25% up from the average. Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has declined 22.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ARD News: 09/03/2018 – Ardagh Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP SA – WILL NOW APPEAL VERDICT RELATED TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT ALLEGATIONS BY GREEN MOUNTAIN TO FEDERAL APPEALS COURT; 14/05/2018 – Three Peaks Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Ardagh; 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP – TRIAL JUDGE CONFIRMED JURY VERDICT AGAINST UNIT IN CONNECTION WITH PATENT INFRINGEMENT ALLEGATIONS BY GREEN MOUNTAIN LLC; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Sees 2Q EBIT $415M; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Backs 2018 Outlook; Full-Year Guidance Remains Unchanged; 09/03/2018 – ARDAGH GROUP TO APPEAL RULING IN GREEN MOUNTAIN CASE; 19/04/2018 – Ardagh Group Collaborates with Yazoo Brewing to Design Beer Bottle for CBC; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – Ardagh Group 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) stake by 31.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s stock declined 1.12%. The Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd holds 1.20 million shares with $209.56 million value, down from 1.75M last quarter. Enstar Group Limited now has $3.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $174.75. About 85,771 shares traded or 44.51% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS

Ardagh Group S.A. manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.47 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s metal packaging products include food and beverage cans, steel and aluminum aerosols, aluminum bottles, kegs, and packaging products for paints and coatings, as well as custom packaging products, such as cigar boxes, rectangular steel boxes, peanut cans, and coffee cans.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 105,098 shares to 500,438 valued at $91.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 34,800 shares and now owns 59,092 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

