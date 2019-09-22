Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 43.09 N/A -2.21 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.9. The Current Ratio of rival Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 0.27% and its average target price is $0.78.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Zafgen Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Zafgen Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.