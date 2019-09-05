Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 37.80 N/A -2.21 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.02 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 159.40% and an $20 average price target. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 270.37% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Arcus Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 7.3%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.