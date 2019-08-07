Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 32.25 N/A -2.21 0.00 uniQure N.V. 59 268.51 N/A -2.48 0.00

Demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and uniQure N.V. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arcus Biosciences Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.9. The Current Ratio of rival uniQure N.V. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

The upside potential is 212.01% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $20. uniQure N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $81 average price target and a 44.51% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than uniQure N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 78.8%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while uniQure N.V. has 103.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats uniQure N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.