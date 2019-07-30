Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 40.24 N/A -2.21 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 15.26 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Current Ratio is 12.9. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Trevena Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a 150.00% upside potential and an average target price of $20. On the other hand, Trevena Inc.’s potential upside is 269.55% and its average target price is $3.5. The results provided earlier shows that Trevena Inc. appears more favorable than Arcus Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 26% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.