Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 36.13 N/A -2.21 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 204.77 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. On the competitive side is, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 171.37% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares and 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.6% are Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.