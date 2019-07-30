Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Both Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 40.50 N/A -2.21 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.47 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a 148.45% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20. Meanwhile, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 877.44%. The information presented earlier suggests that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Arcus Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 29.37% are Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.