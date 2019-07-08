Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 43.77 N/A -2.21 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 and a Quick Ratio of 12.9. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and has 7.6 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 129.89% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. with average price target of $20.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 14.6%. About 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.