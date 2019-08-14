Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 35.82 N/A -2.21 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 22.26 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.9. The Current Ratio of rival Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 180.90%. Competitively the consensus price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 639.64% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Arcus Biosciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 18.2%. Insiders held 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.