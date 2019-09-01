Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 38.29 N/A -2.21 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Arcus Biosciences Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 156.08% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 31.2%. 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.