Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 37.13 N/A -2.21 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 171.00% at a $20 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.