Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 37.30 N/A -2.21 0.00 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Its competitor NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 and its Quick Ratio is 15. NuCana plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 162.81% at a $20 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of NuCana plc is $20, which is potential 89.75% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Arcus Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than NuCana plc, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.7% of NuCana plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 15.36% of NuCana plc shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than NuCana plc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.