Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 25.32M -2.21 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 24.11M -1.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 316,500,000.00% -22.7% -19.5% Mustang Bio Inc. 605,778,894.47% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9. Competitively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mustang Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $22, and a 116.11% upside potential. Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has an average price target of $7, with potential upside of 104.68%. The data provided earlier shows that Arcus Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Mustang Bio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 7.1%. 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Mustang Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mustang Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.