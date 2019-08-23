Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 34.21 N/A -2.21 0.00 Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Motif Bio plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 194.12% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 6.46% respectively. About 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Motif Bio plc

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Motif Bio plc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.