Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Since Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 41.10 N/A -2.21 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 13 81.75 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 and a Quick Ratio of 12.9. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 144.80% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. with consensus price target of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 44.4% respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.