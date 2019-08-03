Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 34.41 N/A -2.21 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 8.09 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. On the competitive side is, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20 is Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 192.40%. Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 370.59%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 82.5% respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. was less bearish than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.