Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 44.71 N/A -2.21 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 11.9 and 11.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 119.30%.

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.