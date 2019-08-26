Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 32.40 N/A -2.21 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.52 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 210.56% for Arcus Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $20. Competitively the average target price of Dermira Inc. is $18.71, which is potential 116.80% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Dermira Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares and 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.