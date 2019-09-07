Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 37.30 N/A -2.21 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.32 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.9. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 162.81% at a $20 average target price. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 146.48% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arcus Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 84.7%. About 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.