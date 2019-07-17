Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.75 N/A -2.21 0.00 Allakos Inc. 41 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Current Ratio is 12.9. Meanwhile, Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20 is Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 135.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 85%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% Allakos Inc. 2.97% 10.77% 19.79% -21.67% 0% -20.32%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Allakos Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.