Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 38.38 N/A -2.21 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.9. The Current Ratio of rival Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 155.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 48.5% respectively. 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.