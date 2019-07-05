Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) Reaches $8.69 After 6.00% Up Move; Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Shorts Decreased By 11.47%

Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) had a decrease of 11.47% in short interest. LMAT’s SI was 1.39 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.47% from 1.57M shares previously. With 94,100 avg volume, 15 days are for Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s short sellers to cover LMAT’s short positions. The SI to Lemaitre Vascular Inc’s float is 8.75%. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 94,677 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 17.19% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LeMaitre Vascular Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMAT); 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 21/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.98, REV VIEW $111.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

The stock of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 127,847 shares traded. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has declined 37.99% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RCUS News: 06/05/2018 – DJ ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCUS); 09/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 30/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – JAMES TANANBAUM REPORTS 9.6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF MARCH 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences 1Q Loss $13M; 17/04/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presents Phase 1 Data for AB928 in Healthy Volunteers at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 Arcus Biosciences Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase; 09/04/2018 – ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC RCUS.N : LEERINK INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $21 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC RCUS.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $1.37The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $387.01M company. It was reported on Jul, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $9.21 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RCUS worth $23.22 million more.

Analysts await Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Arcus Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% EPS growth.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $387.01 million. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 3 analysts covering Lemaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lemaitre Vascular had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $25 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Lake Street. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 6,143 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 34 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% stake. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 37,333 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 89,053 shares. Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.12% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors owns 19,317 shares. Df Dent & Com Incorporated holds 0.05% or 79,340 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 19,980 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 17,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,004 shares. Dupont Capital reported 0.03% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Curbstone Financial Mgmt Corporation has 0.19% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Texas Permanent School Fund has 10,770 shares.