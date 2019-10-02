Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) Reaches $8.17 After 4.00% Down Move; Independent Bank (IBCP) Has 0.98 Sentiment

The stock of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 115,411 shares traded. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has declined 31.52% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RCUS News: 09/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 09/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences 1Q Loss $13M; 30/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/04/2018 – ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC RCUS.N : LEERINK INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $21 TARGET PRICE; 29/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 Arcus Biosciences Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase; 17/04/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presents Phase 1 Data for AB928 in Healthy Volunteers at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 06/05/2018 – DJ ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCUS); 23/03/2018 – JAMES TANANBAUM REPORTS 9.6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF MARCH 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 12The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $374.59 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $7.84 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RCUS worth $14.98M less.

Independent Bank Corp (IBCP) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 49 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 50 cut down and sold stakes in Independent Bank Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 16.65 million shares, down from 17.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 40 Increased: 33 New Position: 16.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $374.59 million. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.47 earnings per share, down 88.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.64 actual earnings per share reported by Arcus Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.56% EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 5.88% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation for 917,285 shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 110,252 shares or 4.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 1.52% invested in the company for 900,134 shares. The New York-based Jacobs Asset Management Llc has invested 1.33% in the stock. Fj Capital Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 603,000 shares.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company has market cap of $466.75 million. The firm also offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It has a 11.86 P/E ratio. It also provides title insurance, and investment and insurance services; and acquires and services payment plans used by clients to purchase vehicle service contracts provided and administered by third parties.

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 10.37 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 31,699 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) has declined 12.87% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK: HOLDER APPROVAL TO BUY TRAVERSE CITY STATE

