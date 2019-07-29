Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) Reaches $8.05 After 3.00% Down Move; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Decreased Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake

The stock of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 61,835 shares traded. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has declined 37.99% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RCUS News: 19/03/2018 Arcus Biosciences Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase; 23/03/2018 – JAMES TANANBAUM REPORTS 9.6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF MARCH 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences 1Q Loss $13M; 09/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 17/04/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presents Phase 1 Data for AB928 in Healthy Volunteers at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC RCUS.N : LEERINK INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $21 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC RCUS.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $1.37; 30/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 12The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $358.51 million company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $7.81 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RCUS worth $10.76M less.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 95.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 206,317 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 10,300 shares with $837,000 value, down from 216,617 last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $43.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.87 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Announces Qtrly Div Increase; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%

Analysts await Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.32 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Arcus Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% EPS growth.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company has market cap of $358.51 million. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 65,302 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 10,047 shares. Goelzer holds 0.08% or 10,127 shares in its portfolio. 3,740 were reported by Trust Of Virginia Va. Kames Cap Public Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 27,730 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Incorporated, a West Virginia-based fund reported 16,309 shares. 52,067 were reported by Farmers Merchants Invs. Natixis invested in 0.39% or 762,058 shares. Parsons Mgmt Incorporated Ri reported 33,782 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.14% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). S&Co Incorporated reported 3,855 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited accumulated 9,356 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boston Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.35% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.54M for 25.59 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.