Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) EPS Estimated At $-0.37; 500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R (WBAI) Sellers Decreased By 0.62% Their Shorts

500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R (NYSE:WBAI) had a decrease of 0.62% in short interest. WBAI’s SI was 2.56M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.62% from 2.57M shares previously. With 76,500 avg volume, 33 days are for 500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R (NYSE:WBAI)’s short sellers to cover WBAI’s short positions. The SI to 500.COM Limited American Depositary Shares Each R’s float is 16.67%. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 58,380 shares traded or 81.11% up from the average. 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) has declined 35.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WBAI News: 10/05/2018 – 500.com Voluntarily Suspended All Online Lottery Sales Services Last Month; 17/05/2018 – 500.COM LTD – TIANJIN SPORTS LOTTERY CENTER SHALL SUPPORT CO TO ASSIST IN DEVELOPING PHYSICAL SALES CHANNELS IN TIANJIN; 30/04/2018 – 500.com Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 27/03/2018 – 500.COM LTD – VOLUNTARILY & TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ONLINE LOTTERY SALES OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO PROMULGATION OF SELF-INSPECTION NOTICE; 17/05/2018 – 500.com Entered into Cooperation Agreement with the Tianjin Municipality Sports Lottery Administration Center to Develop Physical Sales Channels; 18/05/2018 – 500.com Entered into Cooperation Agreement with the Hunan Provincial Sports Bureau Sports Lottery Administration Center to Develop Physical Sales Channels; 02/05/2018 – 500.com Entered into Framework Agreement in Respect of the Purchase of Sports Lottery Terminals; 27/03/2018 – 500.COM LTD – QTRLY DILUTED LOSSES PER ADS WERE RMB3.18; 10/05/2018 – 500.com Results Have Been Postponed to After U.S. Markets Close Thursday; 10/05/2018 – 500.COM LTD – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSSES PER ADS WERE RMB1.73 (US$0.33)

Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report $-0.37 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 15.63% from last quarter’s $-0.32 EPS. After having $-0.41 EPS previously, Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s analysts see -9.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 67,876 shares traded. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) has declined 37.99% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical RCUS News: 06/05/2018 – DJ ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCUS); 30/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 19/03/2018 Arcus Biosciences Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase; 23/03/2018 – JAMES TANANBAUM REPORTS 9.6 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC AS OF MARCH 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 17/04/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presents Phase 1 Data for AB928 in Healthy Volunteers at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC RCUS.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $1.37; 09/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences 1Q Loss $13M; 29/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference

500.com Limited provides online sports lottery services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $486.37 million. It operates as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a suite of online lottery services, information, user tools, and virtual community venues.

