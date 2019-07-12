Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.86 N/A -2.21 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 3409.62 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 12.9. The Current Ratio of rival Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 134.74% and an $20 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 25.00% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Arcus Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 13.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.82% 66.71% 156.35% 133.95% 47.46% 368.69%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.