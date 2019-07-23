Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Comparing side by side

Since Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Xencor Inc. 34 16.41 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Its competitor Xencor Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Arcus Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

The consensus price target of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 139.52%. Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41 consensus price target and a -7.68% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Arcus Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 85.7% respectively. 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Xencor Inc. has 13.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.