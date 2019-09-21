Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Contrasting side by side

Both Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 43.09 N/A -2.21 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 6.86 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Vericel Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Its competitor Vericel Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Arcus Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Vericel Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 49.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Vericel Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 89%. 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Vericel Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.