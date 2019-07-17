Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.51 N/A -2.21 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arcus Biosciences Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arcus Biosciences Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3%

Liquidity

12.9 and 12.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. Its rival TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 136.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 67.2% respectively. 0.4% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -9.66% weaker performance while TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.