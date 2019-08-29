Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 35.01 N/A -2.21 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 533.33 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. On the competitive side is, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 187.36% and an $20 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $49, while its potential upside is 72.78%. The results provided earlier shows that Arcus Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.