Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 9 45.20 N/A -2.21 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 12 201.70 N/A -1.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 and a Quick Ratio of 12.9. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.6% and 99.4%. 1% are Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.