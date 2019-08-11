Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) Comparing side by side

Since Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 36.62 N/A -2.21 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 12.15 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Principia Biopharma Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Principia Biopharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 174.73% at a $20 average target price. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $50, with potential upside of 22.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that Arcus Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Principia Biopharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.6% and 97.3% respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.